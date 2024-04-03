Breaking News
Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh
BJP's Jalgaon MP Unmesh Patil meets Sanjay Raut
Two held for fraudulently withdrawing money at ATM in Navi Mumbai
People's mood has changed, it is against PM Modi: Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra: Four killed, 10 injured in road accident in Sangli
People's mood has changed, it is against PM Modi: Sharad Pawar
Lok Sabha elections 2024

Sharad Pawar has said that the mood of the people has changed and it is now against PM Modi

‘I lived with 9 psychopaths’: Nora Fatehi recalls her struggle days in Mumbai

02 April,2024 08:42 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Ent top stories: Priyanka Chopra's brother gets engaged

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

02 April,2024 08:00 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Uddhav-led Shiv Sena no longer stands for Hindutva: BJP leader Dinesh Sharma

BJP leader Dinesh Sharma said the the kind of Hindutva that Shiv Sena (UBT) workers expect it to stand for is no longer practised by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party but by the BJP

02 April,2024 05:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Ice that brew: These chilled variations will let you enjoy coffee this summer

Set aside that steaming cup of coffee this summer and whip up these flavourful variations on cold coffee shared by city chefs and mixologists

02 April,2024 12:14 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
RCB vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs

Opener Quinton de Kock hit 8 fours and 5 sixes in his entertaining 56-ball 81 before Nicholas Pooran smashed five sixes en route a 21-ball 40 not out to power LSG to 181 for five

02 April,2024 11:20 PM IST | Bengaluru | PTI

