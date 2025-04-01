Breaking News
BJP MLA claims Beed Sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad was assaulted in jail
Ready reckoner rate increased by 4.39 per cent in Maharashtra
Malabar Hill walkway broken into nine days before its opening
BMC invites Expression of Interest to set up horse carousel at Cooperage Garden
Bombay HC grants interim bail to woman accused of forging her husband's will
IPL 2025

In Focus

Thane civic body collects Rs 810 crore in property tax
Maharashtra

The property tax collection has increased by Rs 108 crore from Rs 702 crore the civic body collected in 2023-24, the official said

Ent Top Stories: Kartik Aaryan hits man with guitar; Spider-Man new movie update

01 April,2025 07:53 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Yaariyaan fame Himansh Kohli hospitalised: I suddenly reached an alarming stage

Actor Himansh Kohli, best known for his role in Yaariyaan, initially refrained from announcing his hospitalisation because he didn't want to seem weak or helpless

01 April,2025 04:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra cabinet approves policy for e-bike taxis

The decision has been taken to enable people to travel more at less cost, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said

01 April,2025 06:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Sanjeev Shivadekar
Lifestyle News
560-gram premature newborn baby in Noida overcomes two-month NICU battle

The situation became more complicated when a 26-week ultrasound revealed impaired fetal growth, mild oligohydramnios (low amniotic fluid levels), and slight abnormalities in the Doppler flow study

01 April,2025 06:32 PM IST | Noida | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, PBKS opts to bowl

The LSG franchise will keep a tab on their swashbuckling batsman Nicholas Pooran. The left-handed batsman is currently enjoying the top spot on the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2025

01 April,2025 07:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


