The property tax collection has increased by Rs 108 crore from Rs 702 crore the civic body collected in 2023-24, the official said
Actor Himansh Kohli, best known for his role in Yaariyaan, initially refrained from announcing his hospitalisation because he didn't want to seem weak or helpless01 April,2025 04:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The decision has been taken to enable people to travel more at less cost, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said01 April,2025 06:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Sanjeev Shivadekar
The situation became more complicated when a 26-week ultrasound revealed impaired fetal growth, mild oligohydramnios (low amniotic fluid levels), and slight abnormalities in the Doppler flow study01 April,2025 06:32 PM IST | Noida | mid-day online correspondent
The LSG franchise will keep a tab on their swashbuckling batsman Nicholas Pooran. The left-handed batsman is currently enjoying the top spot on the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 202501 April,2025 07:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
