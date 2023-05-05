Breaking News
BREAKING: NCP commmittee resolution rejects Sharad Pawar's resignation as party chief
Thane: Probe ordered, private firm may lose asylum contract
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar firm on decision to step down, says Jayant Patil
Mumbai: 25-year-old loses leg trying to board running train
Mumbai: MNS singing Gujarati tunes?
Mumbai: Central Railway TCs get bodycams, QR code payment system

Officials say aim is to reduce disputes, conflict and make mode of payment easier for fined commuters

'The Kerala Story' makers agree in court to remove controversial teaser

05 May,2023 01:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Amber Heard 'quits' Hollywood and moves to Madrid?

Heard's alleged move to Spain comes nearly a year after her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp

05 May,2023 01:22 PM IST | Los Angeles | IANS
News
Cyclonic circulation likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6

Under its influence, low pressure is formed over the same region around May 7. It's likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8

05 May,2023 03:07 PM IST | Bhubaneswar | ANI
Lifestyle News
Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour: AJ McLean throws his underwear into the crowd

If you were at the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai on May 4, then amid the song and dance by the American boy band, you would have witnessed how McLean took the liberty of throwing his underwear into the crowd while having fun on stage

05 May,2023 03:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Fifth week of IPL: Gambhir-Kohli show and other eye-catching action

mid-day.com looks at performances that made headlines in the fifth week of the cash-rich T20 league

05 May,2023 09:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Rohan Koli

