-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
Mumbai, on Tuesday, experienced warmest day in April since 2009 with a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events17 April,2024 07:34 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Poll campaigning for Lok Sabha elections 2024 came to an end in 5 constituencies of eastern Maharashtra17 April,2024 06:22 PM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Mental health experts reveal that Gen Z is often criticised by older age groups for taking life too seriously, and advised to ‘relax’, without attempting to understand their viewpoint. We decode what toxic positivity is, its negative impact and the need to address emotions for better mental health17 April,2024 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Pandya was announced as MI captain for the IPL 2024 season, replacing fan-favourite Rohit Sharma, who led the franchise to five titles17 April,2024 07:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT