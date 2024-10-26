Breaking News
Maharashtra: State mulls negative marks to wean students away from rote learning
Mumbai: Man wins Rs 1,940 refund from MTNL after six-month fight
Mumbai: Hawkers back at Dadar station
Mumbai: BMC to act against illegal fireworks shops in city
Baba Siddique murder: Fifteenth accused nabbed by Mumbai cops; Crime Branch targets Bishnoi network
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Six booked for duping businessman of Rs 15 lakh on promise of providing loan
Navi Mumbai crime

The accused approached the victim in August 2022 and made him believe that they were representatives of a finance company and would arrange a loan of Rs 5 crore for him. After he was convinced, they asked him to pay Rs 15 lakh as processing fee

Inside pics and videos from Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party

26 October,2024 02:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ananya Panday: I beg dad to give me advice, but he only gives one-liners | SWH

An ’80s star, who became popular in Bangladesh and is now among Bollywood’s funniest men – that’s Chunky Panday for you. Join Ananya Panday on the latest episode of Mid-day's Sit With Hitlist as she discusses learning about the fickle nature of fame from her father’s journey and going to mom Bhavana for script advice. From fangirling over Alia Bhatt to her bond with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, the actress gives a candid insight into her life in Bollywood. 

26 October,2024 12:01 AM IST
Mumbai
BJP releases list of star campaigners for Maharashtra assembly elections 2024

The list includes the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other leaders

26 October,2024 02:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Preserving heritage: Are we failing India's Dhokra artisans?

The ancient ‘Dhokra’ art of metal casting, primarily practised by tribal craftsmen in Bastar district of Chhatisgarh, is an important part of India’s craft legacy. But is it losing its place in the contemporary world? We travel to Bastar to find out

26 October,2024 02:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Consistency key for India as Mandhana and Co. set sights on series win

The hosts would want a change of script in this match, and skipper Smriti Mandhana will have to lead the charge

26 October,2024 02:01 PM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


