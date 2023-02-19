- Mumbai
Ahmed visited Ghatmeeka village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district to meet the family members of Nasir and Junaid alias Juna, who were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on Wednesday. Their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani on Thursday morning
On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar who played the great Maratha emperor in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji' reveals how the warrior king has been a source of inspiration for him since childhood19 February,2023 03:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Rajya Sabha member said his claim was backed by proof which he would disclose soon.19 February,2023 11:44 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Bolstered by politicians, the ‘love jihad’ brigade has arrived in Mumbai, scouring through court circulars on new marriage registrations to trace interfaith couples prepping to seal their relationship. Is Maharashtra headed the UP way?19 February,2023 08:03 AM IST | Mumbai | Yusra Husain
India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series in another three-day finish here on Sunday19 February,2023 02:15 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI