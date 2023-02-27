Breaking News
Mumbai: Repair work for 348 km roads will start in April, says BMC
Mumbai: Babulnath shivling cracking, trustees want IIT Bombay’s help
Gang of quacks runs amok in Mumbai cancer hospitals
Mumbai: Constable hurt in hit-and-run on Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Mumbai: BMC coaches hawkers on digital payments

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 2/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

Some wrong info in Maha governor's Budget session speech, says Aaditya Thackeray

He was speaking to reporters on the premises of Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan here on the first day of the Budget session of the state legislature

Sonam Kapoor wishes Priya Ahuja a Happy Birthday; calls her best mom-in-law

Sonam Kapoor wishes Priya Ahuja a Happy Birthday; calls her best mom-in-law

 27 February,2023 04:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Monday Motivation! How BTS's J-Hope became the confident performer he is today

Monday Motivation! How BTS's J-Hope became the confident performer he is today

On Saturday, Big Hit Music shared a notice on the BTS's official Weverse account that the group's rapper J-Hope has applied for the cancellation of his military postponement and has initiated the enlistment process for military service. While fans are heartbroken with the news, the K-pop idol has had an inspiring journey to being the confident performer he is today. Read on to find out more!

27 February,2023 04:30 PM IST
Mumbai
'Maha has signed MOUs with 19 companies for an investment of Rs 1.37 lakh crore'

'Maha has signed MOUs with 19 companies for an investment of Rs 1.37 lakh crore'

Maharashtra government will organize 600 job fairs in the financial year 2022-23, Governor Ramesh Bais informed the state legislature Monday

27 February,2023 02:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Ronak Mastakar
Lifestyle News
Sushant Divgikar: Mumbai has shaped me to become the best version of myself

Sushant Divgikar: Mumbai has shaped me to become the best version of myself

Sushant Divgikar, popular for his drag avatar Rani Ko-He-Nur, talks about drag becoming mainstream, representing India globally, and inclusivity in media today

27 February,2023 01:50 PM IST | Mumbai
Sports News
Fighting for same spot, KL Rahul & Shubman Gill grind it out in nets

Fighting for same spot, KL Rahul & Shubman Gill grind it out in nets

The selection of KL Rahul, who averages an ordinary 33.44 after 47 Tests, at the expense of Gill, who is a superstar in the making, has divided opinions in the cricketing fraternity

27 February,2023 05:35 PM IST | Indore | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK