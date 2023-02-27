- Mumbai
He was speaking to reporters on the premises of Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan here on the first day of the Budget session of the state legislature
On Saturday, Big Hit Music shared a notice on the BTS's official Weverse account that the group's rapper J-Hope has applied for the cancellation of his military postponement and has initiated the enlistment process for military service. While fans are heartbroken with the news, the K-pop idol has had an inspiring journey to being the confident performer he is today. Read on to find out more!27 February,2023 04:30 PM IST
Maharashtra government will organize 600 job fairs in the financial year 2022-23, Governor Ramesh Bais informed the state legislature Monday27 February,2023 02:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Ronak Mastakar
Sushant Divgikar, popular for his drag avatar Rani Ko-He-Nur, talks about drag becoming mainstream, representing India globally, and inclusivity in media today27 February,2023 01:50 PM IST | Mumbai
The selection of KL Rahul, who averages an ordinary 33.44 after 47 Tests, at the expense of Gill, who is a superstar in the making, has divided opinions in the cricketing fraternity27 February,2023 05:35 PM IST | Indore | PTI
