Mumbai: Student found dead in Marine Drive hostel room
Cloud over GMLR contractor: Firm’s fate hangs on Bihar report
Mumbai: Serial molester preying around colleges held
Maharashtra: State govt signs hydropower MoUs for Rs 71,000 crore
Mumbai: Notorious housebreakers arrested
Mumbai: Student found dead in Marine Drive hostel room

A watchman of the hostel is missing and police teams have been formed to track him

Fitness routine of Kareena Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, is no child's play

07 June,2023 07:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Sonia Lulla
Entertainment News
Prince who turned out to be the pauper?

Four months after Shehzada’s release, vendors across departments complain of non-payment of dues of over Rs 30 lakh

07 June,2023 07:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Mumbai
Housing scam: Kabaddi referee’s hubby held

According to police sources, Ajay Bari was involved in a racket that cheated people of crores of rupees by offering them flats at cheaper rates

07 June,2023 08:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
7 yoga exercises to help you cool down post workout

Mid-Day Premium 7 yoga exercises to help you cool down post workout

Cooling down post-workout is as important as warming up pre-workout. Yoga expert shares seven breathing exercises to help you cool down

07 June,2023 09:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Need three-match WTC final: Rohit Sharma

Team India captain reasons that the demands of a packed schedule means three-match final format will help arrive at a deserving winner

07 June,2023 09:34 AM IST | London | Debasish Datta

