Lalbaug murder case: Mother’s killer used acid, tried to burn body, says Mumbai Police
Lalbaug murder case: Why Rimple couldn’t dispose of corpse
Maharashtra: Govt has failed to provide clean oxygen, says MLA Aaditya Thackeray
We were forced to dispose of 1,000 corneas, informs Mumbai’s oldest eye bank
Mumbai: BMC chief orders immediate restart of Aapli Chikitsa services
Mumbai: BMC delays pre-bid meet for underground parking

Says it will now meet bidders for proposed parking lot beneath Patwardhan Park on Thurs

Viral Photos Of The Week: Nostalgic reunions, Bollywood weddings, and two Oscars

19 March,2023 01:30 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dance together at Alanna Panday's wedding

In the video, Shah Rukh is seen in a black suit, while Gauri was dressed in a green gown. They were dancing to the tunes of A P Dhillon's 'Dil Nu'

19 March,2023 11:35 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Tajikistan

According to the NCS, the earthquake originated at a depth of 170 km and occurred at 11:31:25 IST

19 March,2023 12:59 PM IST | Dushanbe | ANI
Lifestyle News
From environment to health: A weekly roundup of mid-day.com’s feature stories

From speaking about the need to protect as well as value our rivers to shedding light on how climate change affects women more than men, this week we have a mix of something for everybody. Here is a list of our top features for your Sunday reading

19 March,2023 01:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
2nd ODI: Rohit back in playing eleven as Australia win toss, elect to bowl first

Captain Rohit Sharma is back in India's playing eleven as Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second ODI of the three match series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday

19 March,2023 01:22 PM IST | Visakhapatnam | IANS

