Breaking News
Loan apps probe goes global, Maharashtra Police to approach Interpol
Cyber Cell puts up posters warning Mumbaikars about loan app scams
Mumbai: Model accuses Bandra hostel owner of trying to drug her
Sidhu Moose Wala's father followed son with security, witnessed his killing
No survivors, including Thane family, found in Nepal plane crash: Reports

In Focus

Space crunch: BMC’s excuse for scary ramp at Kora Kendra

Civic officials say the sudden slope on the Kora Kendra flyover is within permissible limits and is in accordance with safety standards

Shruti Sharma tops civil services exam, women bag first three ranks

BTS fans speculate Taehyung’s tee has a hidden message about dating rumours See Pics

Entertainment News
Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk: Punjabi artistes mourn the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala

Several Punjabi actors and singers expressed their condolences on social media following the singer's death

30 May,2022 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab CM orders probe under sitting HC judge

This comes after Balkaur Singh, father of Sidhu Moose Wala, wrote to Mann demanding that the case be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court

30 May,2022 01:28 PM IST | Chandigarh | PTI
Lifestyle News
Bowl of goodness: Hot and cold soup recipes by Mumbai chefs that suit any season

The weather is sending mixed signals in the city but that doesn’t mean you can’t make the most of both summer and monsoon. City chefs handpick recipes for soups for hot weather as well as cool climes

30 May,2022 12:56 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Gaekwad: To pull off such a big tournament smoothly is no joke

BCCI’s Apex Council member Anshuman Gaekwad, who was involved in the organising of IPL-15, was proud that the tournament was conducted successfully

30 May,2022 07:41 AM IST | Ahmedabad | Harit Joshi

