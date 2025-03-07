-
Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 has introduced a shorter turnaround between Andheri and Ghatkopar to ease congestion and improve frequency. The experiment, based on passenger feedback, is being closely monitored.
Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari, in the company of close friends and industry colleagues, celebrated his birthday in an intimate bash in Bandra. From Karan Veer Mehra to Sudhanshu Pandey, several stars attended the event.07 March,2025 11:21 AM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
The MHADA Konkan Board has initiated the tender process for plots reserved for schools and multispecialty hospitals in Shirdhon and Khoni, Kalyan Taluka, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).07 March,2025 09:18 AM IST | Mumbai
A new programme of music features tracks by artists including Bob Marley, Grace Jones, Kylie Minogue and Raye, all chosen by King Charles III07 March,2025 10:39 AM IST | London | AP
Men in Blue would like to avenge losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and 2021 ICC World Test Championship final07 March,2025 02:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
