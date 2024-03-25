Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
Mumbai: DRI recovers cocaine worth Rs 19.79 crore at airport, one held

The DRI seized huge quantity of white powdery substance purported to be cocaine worth Rs 19.79 crore and a woman passenger, who is a foreign national, was held in the matter

Jaya Bachchan aims with a unique pichkari as Bachchan parivaar enjoys Holi

25 March,2024 04:13 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Kareena Kapoor shares Holi wishes from her OG ‘Crew’, drops pics from Tanzania

Holi 2024: Kareena Kapoor decided to give a peek into her and her 'Crew's Holi celebration

25 March,2024 06:02 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Mumbaikars throng Juhu, Dadar chowpatty to celebrate Holi

Holi festival was celebrated across the country on Monday. In Mumbai, people tronged the sea shores to celebrate the festival of colours. Pics/Shadab Khan and Atul Kamble

25 March,2024 08:08 PM IST | Devashri Bhujbal
Lifestyle News
Here are 5 kitchen ingredients to solve skin woes post Holi

Here are 5 kitchen ingredients that would do wonders to your skin post-Holi for healthy skincare

25 March,2024 02:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Boult above all!

Boult grabbed the wicket of Quinton De Kock on the fifth ball of the first over in the second innings

25 March,2024 07:16 PM IST | Jaipur | mid-day online correspondent

