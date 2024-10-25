Breaking News
Bomb threats to airlines skyrocket
Mumbai Police's 'Lady Singham' accused of harassment, illegal detention
IIT-Bombay set to undertake Rs 2,000-cr expansion
Mumbai roads turn pink to push for breast cancer awareness
Mumbai Police dog Oskar, who detected bomb near Antilia, retires from force
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Worli set for a Sena vs Sena tiff; Milind Deora to contest against Aaditya
Maharashtra Polls

Milind Deora, currently a Rajya Sabha member, is a three-time MP from South Mumbai. He jumped the ship to join Eknath Shinde-led Sena earlier this year

Ricky Gervais shared his Pink Slip story on X and it is so INSPIRING!

Ricky Gervais shared his Pink Slip story on X and it is so INSPIRING!

25 October,2024 12:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Padmini Kolhapure on playing Begum Akhtar on stage: I almost ran away

Padmini Kolhapure on playing Begum Akhtar on stage: I almost ran away

Padmini Kolhapure, sister Tejaswini Kolhapure and Talat Aziz have joined hands to bring the life of ghazal legend Begum Akhtar to stage in a play called Ammi Akhtari

25 October,2024 11:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Mumbai
NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward for Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward for Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother

The NIA has declared a Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol is wanted in multiple criminal cases, including a shooting incident near Salman Khan's residence.

25 October,2024 10:24 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS | 7 songs by Krishnakumar Kunnath 'KK' that define friendship and love

IN PHOTOS | 7 songs by Krishnakumar Kunnath 'KK' that define friendship and love

This day marks the anniversary of iconic singer Krishnakumar Kunnath’s debut in Hindi cinema. Popularly known as KK, he entered the world of playback singing in 1996 with the song "Chhod Aaye Hum” for the film “Maachis”, according to Google. The singer, who unfortunately passed away in 2022, gave many hits over the course of his illustrious career, embodying a wide range of emotions. Here are 7 songs in his voice that define friendship and love in the most beautiful way. (Pics: Instagram)

25 October,2024 01:01 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Fans in Pune brave intense heat without water, roof

Mid-Day Premium Fans in Pune brave intense heat without water, roof

While many reported symptoms of dehydration, a few others even required attention at the first-aid kiosk

25 October,2024 12:10 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


