Maharashtra political crisis: In a last-ball thriller, BJP chooses Eknath Shinde for top job
Thanekars on cloud nine as Eknath Shinde becomes new Maharashtra CM
Nupur Sharma should apologise, her loose tongue set the entire country on fire: Supreme Court
Mumbai rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy showers over next 2 days
Maharashtra politics: Special assembly session to be held on July 3, 4

On July 2 the nomination for Speaker's election will be filed, on July 3 Speaker's election will be held and floor test will be conducted on July 4

Disha Patani goes all black, makes a ravishing entry at trailer launch event
Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts by writing Sidharth's name as she gives an autograph
A fan video has taken the internet by storm where Shehnaaz is seen giving an autograph to a fan, and she mentioned Sidharth Shukla's name

01 July,2022 09:51 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Moderate to heavy rain predicted over next 2 days; despite uptick, this is the driest June in city since 2014 at 291.8 mm monthly rainfall

01 July,2022 12:08 PM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
With Instagram reels defining music trends in the present times, Mid-Day Online spoke to music producers and young IG users to understand how the visual-first platform has influenced the ways young people listen to songs

01 July,2022 01:15 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Hyderabad to host first Formula E race in India next year

The race in Hyderabad will be the first time a major international racing event is held in the country since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in October 2013 at the Buddh International Circuit

01 July,2022 07:45 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI

