In Focus
Mumbai
Maharashtra politics: Special assembly session to be held on July 3, 401 July,2022 12:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent On July 2 the nomination for Speaker's election will be filed, on July 3 Speaker's election will be held and floor test will be conducted on July 4
A fan video has taken the internet by storm where Shehnaaz is seen giving an autograph to a fan, and she mentioned Sidharth Shukla's name01 July,2022 09:51 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Moderate to heavy rain predicted over next 2 days; despite uptick, this is the driest June in city since 2014 at 291.8 mm monthly rainfall01 July,2022 12:08 PM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
With Instagram reels defining music trends in the present times, Mid-Day Online spoke to music producers and young IG users to understand how the visual-first platform has influenced the ways young people listen to songs01 July,2022 01:15 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
The race in Hyderabad will be the first time a major international racing event is held in the country since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in October 2013 at the Buddh International Circuit01 July,2022 07:45 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI