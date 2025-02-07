Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
Mumbai Crime Branch arrests drug peddler; firearm recovered in Goregaon raid

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 27-year-old drug peddler in Goregaon, seizing MD worth Rs 4.5 lakh. A loaded pistol was also recovered from his residence, raising serious security concerns.

Loveyapa review: A refreshingly relatable rom-com marred by awkward acting

07 February,2025 12:21 PM IST | Mumbai | Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Entertainment News
Badass Ravi Kumar: 'Lord' Himesh Reshammiya's dialogues get whistles and cheers

Badass Ravi Kumar is touted to be a retro-action musical and is a grand homage to the golden era of Bollywood which includes high-octane action, unforgettable characters, and punchy dialogues

07 February,2025 01:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Navi Mumbai cops scan 70,000 cameras, still no clue on helmet killer

IT professional succumbed to injuries after being struck on head with a helmet for trying to overtake; police cite blurry footage. According to police, Sharma worked at a Vashi-based IT firm and was returning to his home in Kharghar when the incident happened. “On February 2, the victim attempted to overtake the accused’s scooter near Belpada

07 February,2025 08:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe | Aishwarya Iyer
Lifestyle News
Jeet Adani weds Diva Shah: All you need to know about the Adani scion's wedding

Jeet Adani, an advocate for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), is incorporating the cause into the festivities, highlighting his commitment to inclusivity

07 February,2025 01:29 PM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News

"Disappointed not to win the game", says Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Butler expressed disappointment as his team failed to exploit the situation once again after getting two opportunities. Jos Buttler hopes that the second ODI at Cuttack ends in their favour to keep the series alive

07 February,2025 12:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

