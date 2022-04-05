° °
Tuesday, 05 April, 2022

Mid-Day
Breaking News
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Maharashtra govt warns of strict action against striking MSRTC staff
Can’t probe without complaint from victim: Nanavati hospital
Highway cops use i-RAD way to reduce mishaps
Summertime Crimes: The gang that digs deep to strike gold
In the cyberworld, safety is your job: Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey

In Focus

Trans Harbour line can’t take Metro load, says consultant

Despite setback, MMRDA boss says they will explore other options to make ambitious city expansion project a reality

Three teenage boys from Madhya Pradesh drown in river as picnic ends in tragedy

Did you know 'Anupamaa' actress Rupali's father was an acclaimed director?

Entertainment News
'It's heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through'

Taking to her Instagram handle, the former Miss Sri Lanka, 36, wrote, "As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through."

05 April,2022 07:55 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai: Man drowns in lake at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivli

'The deceased, Uday Pinker (32), had gone for a picnic with his four companions, and allegedly jumped into the river after having lunch, and liquor,' informed Kasturba Marg Police after interrogating Pinker's alliances

05 April,2022 09:09 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Lifestyle News
Skin of the matter: The growing trend of holistic skin care among Indians

Premium

Owing to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and exposure to social media content focusing on beauty and lifestyle trends, Indians are growing inquisitive about their skin type and ways to maintain a healthy, wholesome skin. Experts tell us how this has shifted the approach from event-based care to curating a holistic and informed skincare regime

05 April,2022 01:40 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Injured Jose Gimenez to miss Atletico’s trip to Man City

Gimenez was forced off in the second half of Atletico’s La Liga victory over Alaves on Saturday and has not travelled with the squad to Manchester

05 April,2022 10:14 AM IST | Madrid | AFP

