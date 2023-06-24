Breaking News
Mumbai: 14-year-old boy drowns in Goregaon swimming pool
Any alliance with Cong 'very difficult' until it agrees to oppose Centre's Delhi ordinance: AAP
Navi Mumbai: Two held by Customs for smuggling e-cigarettes, drones, toys, latex balloons
Opposition parties coming together to defeat Modi shows his greatness: Shiv Sena
Maha: Four of family killed in car-truck collision in Chandrapur
Man talks about hijacking flight before take-off, arrested

He was on a flight heading from city to Delhi when he spoke of taking control of Ahmedabad flight

Arshad Warsi: With Asur, I was with that darkness from the beginning to the end

24 June,2023 07:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Upala KBR
Entertainment News
Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Gulmohar to open 20th Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart

Director Rahul V Chittella said, "My previous film, Azaad, won the best short at the festival in 2017, and it is lovely to go back to the fest with a film as special as Gulmohar"

24 June,2023 07:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Agencies
Mumbai
Mumbai: 14-year-old boy drowns in Goregaon swimming pool

A 14-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool in Mumbai's Goregaon East on Friday, officials said.

23 June,2023 10:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
A beginner guide to skincare and makeup for all skin types

Mid-Day Premium A beginner guide to skincare and makeup for all skin types

Learning to handle cosmetics and skincare may be overwhelming. We’ve experts share some effective tips to get you started

24 June,2023 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
'Sky is the limit’ for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mumbai lad Yashasvi Jaiswal ecstatic to receive Test call-up for two-match series against WI; Ruturaj Gaikwad’s father Dashrat and childhood coach Mohan Jadhav express delight too

24 June,2023 08:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

