Mumbaikars ask: What exactly are we paying for?
Mumbai: These paths are meant for parking?
Mumbai: BMC unveils ambitious plan to transform Octroi Nakas
Mumbai: Vidyavihar station’s double discharge platform speeds towards completion
Mumbai police crack down on lethal manja after officer’s death
The last year has seen whatever little footpaths left in the city being taken over by vehicles, pushing pedestrians on to the roads and putting their lives at risk

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan dances to 'Meri Pyaari Behaniya'

04 January,2024 08:37 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
In Pics: Newlyweds Ira, Nupur pose together, Aamir kisses Kiran

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday, January 3. The couple had a registered marriage in the presence of family and friends. The couple had a rather unconventional baraat with the groom jogging 8 kms with his best men and getting married in his shorts and ganji. Take a look at the post-wedding family pictures here (All Pics/Yogen Shah)

04 January,2024 09:47 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
News
ED
Delhi Excise Policy case

ED "likely to arrest" Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claim AAP ministers

Minutes after Atishi's post, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also posted on X, claiming speculations about Kejriwal's arrest by the ED

04 January,2024 08:25 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
A guide to cultivating 10 Nutrition rituals in 2024

Mid-Day Premium A guide to cultivating 10 Nutrition rituals in 2024

Resolutions to improve health and fitness are among the most popular as wellness goals continue to evolve every year. We’ve got a culinary nutrition expert to share 10 easy-to-follow resolutions that you can adapt to enhance your holistic well-being

04 January,2024 09:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Newlands, Cave Town!

As many as twenty-three wickets fall on opening day of second and final Test as batting orders of both teams sink; brilliant India bowlers led by Siraj (6-15) gun down SA for just 55 in first innings

04 January,2024 07:05 AM IST | Cape Town | R Kaushik

