Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri

In Focus

Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Pydhonie murder case

Police team learn Indian Sign Language to take statements of 31 deaf-and-dumb witnesses and build a case against the NRI from Belgium for murder of Mumbai man

Raha Kapoor’s favourite song? Alia Bhatt says it’s 'Naatu Naatu'

Raha Kapoor’s favourite song? Alia Bhatt says it’s 'Naatu Naatu'

09 October,2024 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Jr NTR Jr NTR discusses the impact of audience's mindset on movies: 'We are...'

Jr NTR Jr NTR discusses the impact of audience's mindset on movies: 'We are...'

Jr NTR talks about how the way audiences think affects their movie experience, pointing out that people tend to judge and analyze films all the time. He contrasts this with how kids watch movies, enjoying them without overthinking

09 October,2024 11:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for 10th time in row

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for 10th time in row

RBI maintained the status quo despite the US Federal Reserve lowering the benchmark rates by 50 basis points last month; the central banks of some developed nations have also reduced their interest rates

09 October,2024 10:47 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
A guide to festive nutrition

Mid-Day Premium A guide to festive nutrition

As the holiday season approaches, many of us find ourselves tempted by festive treats that can derail our healthy eating habits. Nutrition experts share advice on how to maintain a balanced diet, practical tips for mindful eating, incorporating healthy alternatives into your festive celebrations, and managing blood sugar levels while fasting

09 October,2024 10:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
India’s fate hangs in balance against Sri Lanka

India’s fate hangs in balance against Sri Lanka

Indian women need to avenge Asia Cup final defeat against Sri Lanka, and also boost run rate to stay alive

09 October,2024 08:55 AM IST | Dubai | Santosh Suri

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK