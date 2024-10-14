Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
Baba Siddique murder: Ossification of accused proves he is not minor

Following the examination, he was produced before the court, which has now remanded Kashyap till October 21, 2024, said Mumbai Police Special Commissioner Deven Bharti

Alia Bhatt opens up on her ADHD diagnosis: 'I used to get zoned out'

14 October,2024 02:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Bollywood celebs turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 Day 5

For the finale day of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, several Bollywood stars walked the ramp as showstoppers for major design labels. From Sushmita Sen to Karisma Kapoor, celebs stunned in beautiful outfits

14 October,2024 12:43 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Assassins lay in wait for almost 30 min outside Zeeshan’s office
mid-day reveals how trio targetted Baba Siddique and how cops managed to nab one amid ensuing chaos

14 October,2024 08:22 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Hypotension: Doctors highlight why you should take low blood pressure seriously

Mid-Day Premium Hypotension: Doctors highlight why you should take low blood pressure seriously

Why do we not take low blood pressure as seriously as high blood pressure? Mumbai doctors highlight the causes and effects of low blood pressure and why it is important to check blood pressure regularly

14 October,2024 02:04 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IN PHOTOS: Team India's Gautam Gambhir's top knocks

IN PHOTOS: Team India's Gautam Gambhir's top knocks

On the occasion of Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir's birthday, here's a look at his top knocks in international cricket (Pic: AFP)

14 October,2024 02:00 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

