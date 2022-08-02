×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Invest more in safety kits, medical insurance than T-shirts, says Dahi Handi committee to Govinda groups
US: Mass shooting in Washington, multiple people reported dead
Mumbai: Two women held for trying to sell newborn girl for Rs 4.5 lakh
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6

In Focus

Flamingo flies from Mumbai to Little Rann in 25 hours

This is the fourth flamingo radio-tagged by BNHS as part of a study to reach the bordering state

Monkeypox not a new disease, don't panic: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

From Indian to Western, Kriti Sanon's insta is the go-to for all things glam

Entertainment News
Tuesday Trivia: Mrunal Thakur auditioned for 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Starring Keanu Reeves in the lead, the film was directed by Lana Wachowski. Priyanka essayed the role of the adult version of the exiled program Sati

02 August,2022 08:18 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
35-year-old foreign national tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi

The man was admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital on Monday

02 August,2022 04:14 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Wordle 409 for August 2: Haven’t guessed the word yet? Here are cues to help you

If you still haven’t guessed the Wordle of the day, we have got you covered. While it may not be the easiest of words, a little nudge and you will be on your way to guessing it correctly

02 August,2022 11:45 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
USA star gymnast Simone Biles kisses NFL star Jonathan Owens

“Football is back,” she captioned the post that received over 70,000 ‘likes’ 

02 August,2022 08:25 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

