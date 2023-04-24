Breaking News
Mumbai: 68-year-old man beaten to death over parking row
Mumbai: BMC pool opened on April 1 in Malad is drunken dip party venue
Mumbai: 51 per cent of road deaths in eight years put down to pedestrians reveals survey
Six out of 42 of the safest drivers across India are from Maharashtra
Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action
Mumbai: Hotel owner kidnapped in Andheri, police launch manhunt to find suspects
Police suspected that the kidnappers were armed with 'airgun' and kidnapped the owner by allegedly threatening him. The police have launched a manhunt to search the suspects and have been trying to locate the hotel owner, police sources said

BTS's Taehyung and Jungkook attend 'Dream' premiere, fans cheer for duo

24 April,2023 05:50 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Monday Motivation: Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her abs at 'Citadel' premiere

The actress had recently been diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition that is caused due to inflammation in the muscles

24 April,2023 01:08 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Six out of 42 of the safest drivers across India are from Maharashtra

Felicitated in the capital for zero-accidents-in-20-years record

24 April,2023 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
Lifestyle News
Want to lose weight without hitting the gym? These tips are all you need

If you have been wondering about how to lose weight at home, you have arrived at the right destination. We have experts sharing tips that will surely help you lose weight

21 April,2023 10:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Tendulkar: One of the important gifts I received was a ‘Kashmir willow' bat

The cricketing legend said that he did not really find birthdays exciting

24 April,2023 08:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

