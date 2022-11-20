×
Breaking News
Mumbai’s first park for specially abled children opens at Joggers Park
The making of swachh Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Elderly woman loses Rs 3.14 cr
Shraddha Walkar murder case: CCTV captures Aftab Poonawalla walking with two bags
Mumbai: BMC loses over Rs 3,000 crore in FDs

In Focus

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Did Manikpur police delay action against Aftab?

Source claims lack of prompt action in taking on Shraddha murder case may have given Aftab time to destroy remaining evidence; API denies allegations

In Photos: Passengers wait for train at Thane station amid 27-hour mega block

Sena leader Neelam Gorhe refutes speculations about joining Shinde-led faction

Entertainment News
Shatrughan Sinha: Tabassumji would tease me about my girlfriends back in the day
Exclusive

Shatrughan Sinha paid tribute to Tabassum who passed away on Friday night in a conversation with mid-day.com

20 November,2022 06:12 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
News
Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma loses battle to brain stroke, dies at 24

Sharma, a native Murshidabad district, was a well-known face on Bengali television, appearing in serials such as 'Jiyon Kathi', 'Jhumur' and 'Jiban Jyoti'

20 November,2022 05:05 PM IST | Kolkata | PTI
Lifestyle News
Bengaluru is set to host the fifth edition of eco-friendly Echoes of Earth

Musicians including The Yussef Dayes Experience, Dorian Concept, Klangophonics, Vieux Farka Toure, as well as local acts Anyasa, Hanumankind, Easy Wanderlings and Many Roots Ensemble will perform on the festival's four recycled stages

20 November,2022 02:17 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
India beat New Zealand by 65 runs

Riding on Suryakumar Yadav's blistering hundred and the bowlers' impressive showing, India defeated New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20 International to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday

20 November,2022 04:21 PM IST | Mount Maunganui | PTI



