4 of family killed after falling off flyover as SUV hits their motorcycle
Maharashtra

The accident took place in Sakkardara area of the city around 9 pm on Friday

In Photos: Mumbaikars bid adieu to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi
Deepika, Ranveer, Genelia, Riteish attend CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganeshotsav
Entertainment News
Anupam Kher unveils first look poster of his 519th film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'

In the poster, Anupam could be seen standing on a road to get a life with Neena Gupta and a cute little pug dog sitting beside him with luggage

10 September,2022 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Gujarat ATS, DRI seize heroin worth Rs 200 cr at Kolkata port

Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia told media persons that the ATS team had received a specific information about a scrap consignment imported in February is lying at the docks of the Kolkata sea port since landing, and it carries drugs

10 September,2022 07:22 AM IST | Gandhinagar | IANS
Lifestyle News
Study shows how early exposure to antibiotics may affect gut health in adulthood

The study observed that antibiotics have these long-lasting effects which result in disturbed gastrointestinal function, including the speed of motility through the gut and diarrhoea-like symptoms in adulthood

10 September,2022 12:18 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News
US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz wins epic semi-final clash against Frances Tiafoe

"To be honest in the semi-final of a Grand Slam you have to give everything... we have to fight until the last ball. It doesn't matter if we are fighting for five hours, or six hours. It doesn't matter. You have to give everything on the court," ATP.com quoted Alcaraz as saying

10 September,2022 11:53 AM IST | New York | ANI

