4 of family killed after falling off flyover as SUV hits their motorcycle10 September,2022 11:07 AM IST | Nagpur | PTI The accident took place in Sakkardara area of the city around 9 pm on Friday
In the poster, Anupam could be seen standing on a road to get a life with Neena Gupta and a cute little pug dog sitting beside him with luggage10 September,2022 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia told media persons that the ATS team had received a specific information about a scrap consignment imported in February is lying at the docks of the Kolkata sea port since landing, and it carries drugs10 September,2022 07:22 AM IST | Gandhinagar | IANS
The study observed that antibiotics have these long-lasting effects which result in disturbed gastrointestinal function, including the speed of motility through the gut and diarrhoea-like symptoms in adulthood10 September,2022 12:18 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
"To be honest in the semi-final of a Grand Slam you have to give everything... we have to fight until the last ball. It doesn't matter if we are fighting for five hours, or six hours. It doesn't matter. You have to give everything on the court," ATP.com quoted Alcaraz as saying10 September,2022 11:53 AM IST | New York | ANI