Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
No meeting of NCP MLAs called: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar on Tuesday dismissed speculation about his nephew and senior party leader Ajit Pawar's next political move

18 April,2023 11:59 AM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Mahie Gill has reportedly tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Ravi Kesar in a private ceremony.

18 April,2023 01:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
During the probe, customs personnel found the drug was concealed in a false cavity of a carton

18 April,2023 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Accounts on architecture: How Mumbaikars are documenting neighbourhood heritage
World Heritage Day 2023

Mid-Day Premium Accounts on architecture: How Mumbaikars are documenting neighbourhood heritage

Literary scholar Nachiket Joshi and conservation architect Mallika Keer love Mumbai not for its famous monuments but because of the beauty of its everyday buildings in old neighbourhoods such as Chembur and Shivaji Park. Using their Instagram pages, they hope to bring attention to these interesting structures and to the need to preserve them

18 April,2023 01:43 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
The participants of SH6 classification comprises ‘standing/short stature’ players.

18 April,2023 08:56 AM IST | Sao Paulo | PTI

