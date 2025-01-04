Breaking News
Crackdown on illegal immigrants and terror suspects: Anti-terrorist squad wants stricter screening of contract labour
Sanpada firing: Police suspect professional rivalry
Kurla-Santacruz Road has no street lights for over a year
Central Railway: Old buggies to be reused at railway hospitals
Uttan-Virar Sea Link report to be submitted for state nod
Sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde should stay out of cabinet, demands NCP MLA

Prakash Solanke is the first NCP leader and second from the Mahayuti coalition to target Dhananjay Munde, an MLA from Beed district in Maharashtra

Rupali Ganguly quitting Anupamaa? Actress REACTS to ‘strange news’

04 January,2025 10:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Kiara Advani not hospitalized; Dhanashree & Chahal unfollow each other

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

04 January,2025 07:40 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Fire breaks out in Gyaneshwar Nagar of Bandra east, 15-20 huts destroyed

The Mumbai Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot and declared the blaze to be a Level I fire call

04 January,2025 05:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Winter superfoods to boost immunity

Nutrition experts outline common health concerns, key nutrients, seasonal superfoods, and bust myths to help you stay healthy this winter

04 January,2025 12:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana escapes unhurt after bus hits her car: Report

Sana, however, emerged unscathed from the incident, the report says

04 January,2025 12:26 PM IST | Sydney | mid-day online correspondent

