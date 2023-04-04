Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button
IPL-News

In Focus

Maharashtra reports four Covid-19 deaths, 711 new cases

Six districts of Maharashtra Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Pune and Satara have higher numbers of positive patients

Ayan Mukerji for Hrithik Roshans 'War 2,' Salman Khan, Ram Charan's 'Yentamma'

Ayan Mukerji for Hrithik Roshans 'War 2,' Salman Khan, Ram Charan's 'Yentamma'

04 April,2023 04:31 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
Entertainment News
Rashmika Mandanna: There are a lot of times when you are absolutely shattered

Rashmika Mandanna: There are a lot of times when you are absolutely shattered

Rashmika turns 27 on April 5

04 April,2023 12:40 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
News
Australia bans TikTok from federal government devices

Australia bans TikTok from federal government devices

Western governments are worried that TikTok poses risks to cybersecurity and data privacy, and that the app could be used to promote pro-Beijing narratives and misinformation

04 April,2023 04:11 PM IST | Canberra | AP
Lifestyle News
Jackfruit shawarma? Here are unique recipes to make from the summer fruit

Jackfruit shawarma? Here are unique recipes to make from the summer fruit

Preheat the oil to fry the pakodas on a medium flame. Then in another bowl, mix the chickpea and rice flour with the salt and water to make a thick paste

04 April,2023 03:54 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
CWG champion Sanjita Chanu handed 4-year ban by NADA for failing dope test

CWG champion Sanjita Chanu handed 4-year ban by NADA for failing dope test

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion had tested positive for an anabolic steroid, Drostanolone Metabolite, that features in the World Anti-doping Agency's (WADA) prohibited list

04 April,2023 05:04 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK