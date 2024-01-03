-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Content Services
A 10-month delay in issuing bills last year wiped out crores from BMC’s earnings, pushing it to desperate measures
New reports have arrived on Jisoo's birthday that have taken the BLINKS for a ride. In new news, K-media reported that Jisoo of BLACKPINK's Jisoo is all set to manage her solo activities with her older brother's company, 'BIOMOM'03 January,2024 09:29 AM IST | Seoul
Some schools delay reopening, while others declare holiday today for primary, pre-primary students03 January,2024 01:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
In an exclusive conversation with Midday, Adarsh Gourav from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, opens up about his gruelling training regime, the challenges he faced and what kept him motivated while building the physique for the character Neil Periera03 January,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
While Rohit Sharma & Co eye crucial World Test C’ship points in final Test starting at Cape Town today, they can also become only the second Indian team since Dhoni’s band in 2010-11 to leave SA shores with a split series03 January,2024 07:02 AM IST | Cape Town | R Kaushik
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT