Breaking News
FIR filed after cops get emails threatening to blow up Eknath Shinde's car
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accuses Dhananjay Munde of involvement in Rs 300-crore scam
Fines worth Rs 4.54 crore collected from citizens for flouting cleanliness norms
Major fire breaks out near Film City in Goregaon, no injuries reported
'Conspiracy' to frame CM, Shinde in false cases: BJP leader records statement
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy

In Focus

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty theft case: Mumbai Police nabs office boy

The police said that Pritam's office boy had absconded with Rs 40 lakh in cash from his office

Babygirl movie review: Nicole Kidman-starrer is bold, erotic and liberating

Babygirl movie review: Nicole Kidman-starrer is bold, erotic and liberating

21 February,2025 03:09 PM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Entertainment News
Nargis Fakhri & her beau Tony Beig tie the knot in LA with a no-photo policy?

Nargis Fakhri & her beau Tony Beig tie the knot in LA with a no-photo policy?

A report claimed that Nargis Fakhri & her beau Tony Beig wedding took place at a five-star property and that only family members and close friends were invited to the private ceremony

21 February,2025 05:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
India's Got Latent row: Rakhi Sawant summoned by Maharashtra Cyber police

India's Got Latent row: Rakhi Sawant summoned by Maharashtra Cyber police

Maharashtra Cyber has summoned actor Rakhi Sawant to record her statement on February 27 as part of its probe into alleged objectionable remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on the show India’s Got Latent

21 February,2025 02:52 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Classical dance marathon at Khajuraho Dance Festival creates Guinness Record

Classical dance marathon at Khajuraho Dance Festival creates Guinness Record

The dance marathon began at 2.34 PM on Wednesday and ended at 2.43 PM on Thursday, continuing non-stop for 24 hours, 9 minutes and 26 seconds

21 February,2025 11:20 AM IST | Khajuraho | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Champions Trophy 2025: Is India vs Pakistan the most hyped rivalry in cricket?

Champions Trophy 2025: Is India vs Pakistan the most hyped rivalry in cricket?

Can an MCG's India-Pakistan scorecard describe how Virat Kohli snatched the win from the mouth of Pakistan? The answer is no. On February 23, the "Men in Blue" will lock horns with the "Green Shirts" at the Dubai International Stadium in the Champions Trophy 2025

21 February,2025 05:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK