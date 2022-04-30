° °
Breaking News
Hanuman Chalisa row: Bail plea of Rana couple likely to be decided on May 2
1st dose to be given as booster to those vaccinated with Sputnik V, NTAGI recommends
Uttar Pradesh: Irate villagers create ruckus after man died in police vehicle
Mumbai sees 94 Covid-19 cases, no death; 71 recoveries leave active tally at 609
Maharashtra: Illegal abortion centre unearthed in Jalna, seven booked
National Medical Commission advises Indian students not to pursue medical degrees in Pakistan

In Focus

‘Electricity failure biggest challenge in disaster management for BMC’

Director of the Disaster Management Department says coping, if the electricity is disrupted as all operations are dependent on electricity, is the real question

Patiala clashes were between 2 political parties, not communities: Punjab CM
Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who visited Rishiji in NYC
Entertainment News
Katrina Kaif posts throwback photo in oversized jacket

The 'Bang Bang' actor dropped this lovely picture on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen wearing an enormous denim jacket with a beautiful background, captioned 'Doing oversized even back then'

30 April,2022 01:29 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Jahangirpuri violence: Court directs police to provide FIR copies to 2 accused

The court also extended the judicial custody of both of them till 13 May after they were produced before it through video conferencing

30 April,2022 08:04 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Int'l Jazz Day: Where to experience live jazz music in Mumbai this weekend

Now that live gigs are back, don’t hesitate to head out and enjoy a good night of jazz this weekend in the city. Across the city, there are performances by some of the best in the business such as Louiz Banks and Adil Manuel who will leave you wanting more

30 April,2022 01:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
'Hit'man turns 35: MI skipper Rohit Sharma is a hard-hitter with a soft heart

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma who is looking for a first win at the ongoing IPL 2022 season in their match against Rajasthan Royals, celebrates his 35th birthday today. Well, Rohit is not just a great batsman, but also an ideal husband. On this auspicious day, we take a look at the star cricketer's life with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their daughter. (Pictures Courtesy/ Rohit Sharma's Instagram)

30 April,2022 09:45 AM IST

