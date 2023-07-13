- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Mumbai: The accused who was arrested on Wednesday, July 12, has been identified as Sagar Sarsar, a resident of Pune
According to Box Office Worldwide, Kiara Advani will appear in a song in ‘Jawan’13 July,2023 11:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Maharashtra: There were a total of 35 passengers on board the bus when the accident took place near Girvali village in Ambegaon tehsil13 July,2023 11:52 AM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
Applying eye makeup, such as eyeshadow and mascara, may greatly improve one's appearance. Although eye makeup is alluring, getting the proper appearance requires some knowledge. Our unique eye makeup suggestions are from makeup artists who have worked with stars like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon13 July,2023 12:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Ravichandran Ashwin, the world's number one Test bowler, put the disappointment of being dropped from the World Test Championship final with a 33rd five-wicket haul in the first Test against the West Indies on Wednesday. (Pic: AFP)13 July,2023 12:50 PM IST | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT