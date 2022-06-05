×
I haven’t still hugged Vidhie. I’ll need court permission for that: Indrani Mukerjea
Hyderabad rape case: Fourth accused arrested, one still absconding
Coaching class teacher molests teen in Borivli
Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis tests Covid-19 positive
Biden rushed to safe house in Delaware after unauthorized plane violates airspace
Hapur blast: Death toll rises to 13, two booked for culpable homicide

EXCLUSIVE

In her first candid, in-depth interview after leaving Byculla jail where she was lodged for six years, Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering daughter Sheena Bora, talks about starting from zero, with new friends, old family and a city that shunned her

'My first sari moment and it has to be in my favourite Manish Malhotra for IIFA'

Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19, shares post with fans

As soon as he shared the information about his COVID-19 diagnosis, fans expressed concern over his health

05 June,2022 09:37 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Hapur blast: Death toll rises to 13, two booked for culpable homicide

The police have booked two persons for culpable homicide in the incident.

05 June,2022 12:20 PM IST | Uttar Pradesh | ANI
The pedigree problem: Here’s how the fixation with purebred pets harms animals

Premium

The fascination with pedigree dogs and cats has boosted the culture of shopping for pets in India. Animal welfare activists and experts tell us how it endangers pets and why adopting an indie is an ethical option

05 June,2022 09:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
South Mumbai hospitals to be affected due to water cuts

During this period, water supply will be completely cut off in F South Ward (Parel), including hospitals like KEM, Wadia and Tata

05 June,2022 07:46 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

