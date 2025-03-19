Breaking News
CM's Relief Fund disbursed Rs 46 crore to 5,250 patients in 3 months
Eight stranded for two hours in lift at Bhayander station after power failure
Murder accused on run for 23 years arrested in Thane district
MIAL proposes hike in User Development Fee
BMC launches drive for unrestricted pedestrian movement at crowded spots
Mumbai faces rising heatwave threat, lacks long-term plan: Study

As new report by a Delhi think tank raises serious concerns about preparedness for escalating heat waves, experts suggest that city needs to identify specific causes for effective mitigation. The SFC report is the first systematic assessment of heat resilience measures across multiple Indian cities

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

19 March,2025 09:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
R Madhavan hails NASA astronaut Sunita Williams’ return to Earth after 9 months

Taking to Instagram, R Madhavan shared a video of the NASA astronaut and wrote, “Welcome back to Earth our Dear Sunita Williams. Our prayers have been answered"

19 March,2025 08:22 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Wilmore make safe return to Earth

Wilmore and Williams made their return aboard a SpaceX capsule, which parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, on Tuesday evening. Their capsule's splashdown occurred just hours after they departed the International Space Station (ISS)

19 March,2025 09:22 AM IST | Cape Canaveral | mid-day online correspondent
After return to Earth, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore undergo rehabilitation

Following their extended stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the astronauts will now undergo physical reconditioning to counteract the effects of prolonged weightlessness

19 March,2025 09:53 AM IST | Washington | IANS
"I think it’s the cricket board’s call": Kapil Dev

“I don’t know, that [depends on the] individual, but I think it’s the cricket board’s call,” said the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, speaking on the sidelines of the Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational golf event on Tuesday

19 March,2025 07:30 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI

