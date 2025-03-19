-
As new report by a Delhi think tank raises serious concerns about preparedness for escalating heat waves, experts suggest that city needs to identify specific causes for effective mitigation. The SFC report is the first systematic assessment of heat resilience measures across multiple Indian cities
Taking to Instagram, R Madhavan shared a video of the NASA astronaut and wrote, “Welcome back to Earth our Dear Sunita Williams. Our prayers have been answered"19 March,2025 08:22 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Wilmore and Williams made their return aboard a SpaceX capsule, which parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, on Tuesday evening. Their capsule's splashdown occurred just hours after they departed the International Space Station (ISS)19 March,2025 09:22 AM IST | Cape Canaveral | mid-day online correspondent
Following their extended stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the astronauts will now undergo physical reconditioning to counteract the effects of prolonged weightlessness19 March,2025 09:53 AM IST | Washington | IANS
“I don’t know, that [depends on the] individual, but I think it’s the cricket board’s call,” said the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, speaking on the sidelines of the Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational golf event on Tuesday19 March,2025 07:30 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
