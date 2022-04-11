° °
Breaking News
Mumbai: Steep hike in fruit prices turns festive season sour
What lies beneath Mumbai? Railways knows better than BMC!
Clash between JNU students: Delhi Police registers FIR against unknown ABVP students
Mumbai: For some city parents, 100 per cent school fee hike shocker
Mumbai Crime: Minor, mother dupe investors of Rs 29 lakh, booked
Veteran actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam passes away
Gujarat: 9 held for violence on Ram Navami in Khambat, Section 144 imposed in Himmatnagar
Gujarat: 6 workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Bharuch

In Focus

Mumbai Crime: Minor, mother dupe investors of Rs 29 lakh, booked

Minor approached investors claiming he had secured contract to supply essential items at COVID centres, promised them high returns

Shehbaz Sharif elected as new Prime Minister of Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif elected as new Prime Minister of Pakistan
Bride-to-be Alia Bhatt's fitness posts and pictures will inspire one and all Monday Motivation

Bride-to-be Alia Bhatt's fitness posts and pictures will inspire one and all
Entertainment News
Sabyasachi outfits arrive at Ranbir's house ahead of rumoured wedding with Alia

Sabyasachi outfits arrive at Ranbir's house ahead of rumoured wedding with Alia

It had previously been reported that for her special day, Alia would be donning a Sabyasachi lehenga and this latest development seems to have only fuelled that speculation

11 April,2022 06:04 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Violence on campus will not be tolerated, no bar on serving non-veg food: JNU

Violence on campus will not be tolerated, no bar on serving non-veg food: JNU

In a statement, the university clarified there is no bar on serving non-vegetarian food, stressing that the mess is run by the student committee and the administration has nothing to do with their menu

11 April,2022 06:08 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Nutrition tips for Ramzan: How to healthfully navigate fasting in the holy month

Nutrition tips for Ramzan: How to healthfully navigate fasting in the holy month

Premium

If you follow a restrictive diet or have diabetes, fasting during Ramzan can be tricky. Health experts share nutrition tips to help you keep your health in order

11 April,2022 12:24 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Shreyas Iyer's wicket was personally very important: Kuldeep Yadav
IPL 2022

Shreyas Iyer's wicket was personally very important: Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals registered a comprehensive 44 run win against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. The Delhi Capitals team with half-centuries from David Warner and Prithvi Shaw combined with late flourish from Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel with the bat helped Delhi post a massive total of 215/5 in 20 overs

11 April,2022 01:44 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI

