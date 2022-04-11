5+
Latest
5+
Latest
Minor approached investors claiming he had secured contract to supply essential items at COVID centres, promised them high returns
It had previously been reported that for her special day, Alia would be donning a Sabyasachi lehenga and this latest development seems to have only fuelled that speculation11 April,2022 06:04 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
In a statement, the university clarified there is no bar on serving non-vegetarian food, stressing that the mess is run by the student committee and the administration has nothing to do with their menu11 April,2022 06:08 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
If you follow a restrictive diet or have diabetes, fasting during Ramzan can be tricky. Health experts share nutrition tips to help you keep your health in order11 April,2022 12:24 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Delhi Capitals registered a comprehensive 44 run win against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. The Delhi Capitals team with half-centuries from David Warner and Prithvi Shaw combined with late flourish from Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel with the bat helped Delhi post a massive total of 215/5 in 20 overs11 April,2022 01:44 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI