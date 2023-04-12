Breaking News
India likely to have stable debt-to-GDP ratio going forward, says IMF official
ED questions Lalu Prasad's daughter Ragini in land-for-jobs in railways case
Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield
One held, 10 bombs recovered in Delhi's Metro Vihar Chowki
Hoax bomb call sends Patna airport staffers into tizzy
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for motorists, check alternate routes
Ambedkar Jayanti

In a traffic notification, Mumbai Police said, 132nd Jayanti of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar will be observed on 14th April and for his followers in large numbers are expected to visit Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar. Considering such a huge crowd at Chaitya Bhoomi, vehicle traffic on nearby roads of Chaitya Bhoomi will be affected

Ravi quits VIXX in between military service evasion case, addresses fans

12 April,2023 01:31 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Met Gala debut this year

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her international debut with 'Heart of Stone', at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, the Met Gala

12 April,2023 01:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
We will fight together: Rahul Gandhi after meeting Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav

Rahul Gandhi, who posted a picture of Kharge and him with JD-U and RJD leaders, said they are 'standing together, will fight together - for India'

12 April,2023 05:45 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Diabetes on the rise among young Indians: Expert shares ways to control it

Mid-Day Premium Diabetes on the rise among young Indians: Expert shares ways to control it

Diabetes has been a primary cause of death in Mumbai and the situation is the same across India. In November last year, the BMC said nearly 14 per cent of the deaths in Mumbai in 2021 were attributed to diabetes. Experts share health tips to keep diabetes in check

12 April,2023 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Antim Panghal roars into 53kg title clash, Anshu Malik to battle for bronze

Young Indian wrestler Antim Panghal sailed into the 53kg title clash, scoring dominant wins over her rivals, whereas Anshu Malik will fight for bronze after struggling to breach the defence of Japan's Sae Nanjo, on Wednesday

12 April,2023 04:12 PM IST | Astana | mid-day online correspondent

