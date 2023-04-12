- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Power List
In a traffic notification, Mumbai Police said, 132nd Jayanti of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar will be observed on 14th April and for his followers in large numbers are expected to visit Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar. Considering such a huge crowd at Chaitya Bhoomi, vehicle traffic on nearby roads of Chaitya Bhoomi will be affected
Alia Bhatt is all set to make her international debut with 'Heart of Stone', at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, the Met Gala12 April,2023 01:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Rahul Gandhi, who posted a picture of Kharge and him with JD-U and RJD leaders, said they are 'standing together, will fight together - for India'12 April,2023 05:45 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Diabetes has been a primary cause of death in Mumbai and the situation is the same across India. In November last year, the BMC said nearly 14 per cent of the deaths in Mumbai in 2021 were attributed to diabetes. Experts share health tips to keep diabetes in check12 April,2023 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Young Indian wrestler Antim Panghal sailed into the 53kg title clash, scoring dominant wins over her rivals, whereas Anshu Malik will fight for bronze after struggling to breach the defence of Japan's Sae Nanjo, on Wednesday12 April,2023 04:12 PM IST | Astana | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT