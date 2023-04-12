Mumbai

| Mumbai | Asif Rizvi 12 April,2023 05:05 PM IST

Ambedkar Jayanti

In a traffic notification, Mumbai Police said, 132nd Jayanti of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar will be observed on 14th April and for his followers in large numbers are expected to visit Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar. Considering such a huge crowd at Chaitya Bhoomi, vehicle traffic on nearby roads of Chaitya Bhoomi will be affected