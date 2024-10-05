Breaking News
Two weeks on, just 43,000 cars use the Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat
Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpath work begins
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway
Mumbai: NCP leader Sachin Kurmi killed by unidentified persons in Byculla

Mumbai Police said that NCP leader Sachin Kurmi was attacked with a sharp weapon behind the MHADA colony in Mumbai's Byculla area

Take a look inside the 'Time Ka Taandav'-themed Bigg Boss 18 house

05 October,2024 11:31 AM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Rajinikanth was hospitalised due to discomfort on 'Coolie' set?

Veteran actor Rajinikanth, who was in the middle of shooting director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie', was hospitalised due to a swollen blood vessel near his heart

05 October,2024 03:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway

Activists demand that MMRDA reimburse cost of the road repairs

05 October,2024 07:48 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Navratri 2024: Follow these recipes to make unique sweet and savoury dishes

With Navratri underway, Indian chefs say you can explore a variety of food that can be eaten while fasting. While savoury dishes are popular, they tell you to also indulge in sweet dishes that are not only easy to make but also mouthwatering

05 October,2024 11:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
'Sweet memories’ of Paris bronze nudged Sreejesh to accept mentorship in HIL

Dubbed the Wall of Indian Hockey, legendary goalkeeper Sreejesh had announced before the start of the Paris Olympics that he would retire after the mega event

05 October,2024 07:14 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS

