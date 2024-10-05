-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
Mumbai Police said that NCP leader Sachin Kurmi was attacked with a sharp weapon behind the MHADA colony in Mumbai's Byculla area
Veteran actor Rajinikanth, who was in the middle of shooting director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie', was hospitalised due to a swollen blood vessel near his heart05 October,2024 03:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Activists demand that MMRDA reimburse cost of the road repairs05 October,2024 07:48 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
With Navratri underway, Indian chefs say you can explore a variety of food that can be eaten while fasting. While savoury dishes are popular, they tell you to also indulge in sweet dishes that are not only easy to make but also mouthwatering05 October,2024 11:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Dubbed the Wall of Indian Hockey, legendary goalkeeper Sreejesh had announced before the start of the Paris Olympics that he would retire after the mega event05 October,2024 07:14 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT