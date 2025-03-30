Breaking News
Flying of balloons, paragliding banned for 60 days in airport's free flight zone
Cops issue preventive order asking landlords to furnish tenant details online
Hotel brawl case against Saif Ali Khan: Actor Amrita Arora testifies in court
Mumbai Police use AI to track Mulund resident’s stolen phone; two arrested
Panvel Police arrest 27-year-old for fatally shooting man three days ago
Gudi Padwa

In Focus

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today, inaugurate projects worth over Rs 33,700 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects across sectors, worth over Rs 33,700 crore.

Govinda visits Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain during Shravan month

30 March,2025 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Diljit Dosanjh's first director Guddu Dhanoa refuses to comment on the singer

When Guddu Dhanoa was asked about Diljit Dosanjh, he dodged the question and even said that people change after becoming famous

30 March,2025 02:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Disha Salian case: What really happened that night?
Sunday Special

Disha Salian’s father has called for a re-investigation into her death, deepening the mystery around the celeb manager. Sunday mid-day brings you an explainer

30 March,2025 07:25 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Sunday Mid-Day News
Gudi Padwa 2025: Watch these five unique Shobha Yatras in Mumbai

Put up your gudi? Don’t stop there, join in the fun with Shobha Yatras across the city featuring colourful rangoli, rousing dhol tasha and a saree bike rally

30 March,2025 10:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Junisha Dama
News
Captains, bowlers must be smart

Hyderabad’s template is now being emulated by all the other teams who have seen how a flying start can take the game away from the opposition

30 March,2025 09:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Sunil Gavaskar

Trending News:


