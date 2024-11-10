Breaking News
Mumbai: Fourteen-year-old slits mom’s throat
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Marathi vs Marathi showdown in 44 per cent seats
Congress CMs counter BJP’s charge of non-fulfilment of poll promises
Mumbai: Man rapes, strangles 2-year-old step-daughter
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Panel to curb rabies in jackals
Supreme Court scraps revival plan for Jet Airways
Rahul Shewale slams MVA for opposing Dharavi redevelopment project

Do they want the people of Dharavi to stay in shambles and slums forever? Why are there no marches for other redevelopment projects that have been pending in Mumbai for years?” Shewale asked

10 November,2024 02:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, we take a look at celebrities who work in the Indian film industry but hold a foreign passport

10 November,2024 01:16 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
The party has made a slew of promises ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 which also include major steps such as farm waiver, establishing AI training labs in the state, and conducting a “skill census" in Maharashtra

10 November,2024 12:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Parents curb own screen time to raise kids on a minimal diet of TV, tablet, phone and laptop (Story by: Anand Singh)

10 November,2024 05:01 PM IST | Joy Manikumar
The Indian Sports Honours returns for its prestigious fifth edition, set to celebrate the exceptional achievements of India’s finest athletes across a spectrum of sports. Conceptualized by Cornerstone Sport, this annual awards ceremony aims to spotlight the remarkable performances that have defined the sporting year. The honours recognize excellence across various disciplines, including Olympic and Paralympic sports, as well as standout accomplishments at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and in cricket, squash, and chess.

10 November,2024 05:30 PM IST | E A

