The NCB on Thursday said that it busted an 'Indo-Australian drug syndicate' and have seized huge quantity of banned drugs in the entire operation
Latest OTT releases to watch this week: It's that time of the week again when we bring you the freshest updates from the world of over-the-top (OTT) entertainment. The next seven days are packed with a delightful mix of movies and TV shows that promise to satisfy all your binge-watching cravings. So, grab your popcorn, and let's dive into the exciting lineup.21 December,2023 03:08 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Metro officials crack down on prohibited advertisements, investigation into the matter underway21 December,2023 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Hosting a house party this New Year’s Eve? Food is an intrinsic factor you cannot treat lightly, especially if you have foodie friends. Fret not, we got your back. From cocktails, and appetisers to desserts, we share recipes of dishes you can serve your guests21 December,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
At the end of the session, Australia posted a total of 180/8 in 60 overs with Jess Jonassen and Kim Garth unbeaten with scores of 6(23) and 8(16) respectively21 December,2023 03:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
