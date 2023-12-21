Breaking News
Mumbai: Political pressure grows to bring back Amar Mahal station
Mumbai: ‘Remdesivir scam plotted in the then mayor’s bungalow’
Mumbai: J J hospital resident doctors put off strike
Mumbai: MSRTC seals Rs 600 crore pact to transform state bus stands
Mumbai: OPD registrations to open at 7 am at BMC hospitals
Maharashtra: Illicit liquor worth Rs 27.8L seized from Palghar house
Mumbai: NCB busts 'Indo-Australian drug syndicate', three held

The NCB on Thursday said that it busted an 'Indo-Australian drug syndicate' and have seized huge quantity of banned drugs in the entire operation

Ajay Devgn reveals what he wants from SRK, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar

21 December,2023 03:36 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Latest OTT releases to watch this week!

Latest OTT releases to watch this week: It's that time of the week again when we bring you the freshest updates from the world of over-the-top (OTT) entertainment. The next seven days are packed with a delightful mix of movies and TV shows that promise to satisfy all your binge-watching cravings. So, grab your popcorn, and let's dive into the exciting lineup.

21 December,2023 03:08 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
Mumbai

Cops hunt for culprits behind ‘Get-Instant-Loan’ posters plastered in Metro

Metro officials crack down on prohibited advertisements, investigation into the matter underway

21 December,2023 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
Throw a memorable house party on New Year’s Eve with these delicious dishes

Mid-Day Premium Throw a memorable house party on New Year’s Eve with these delicious dishes

Hosting a house party this New Year’s Eve? Food is an intrinsic factor you cannot treat lightly, especially if you have foodie friends. Fret not, we got your back. From cocktails, and appetisers to desserts, we share recipes of dishes you can serve your guests

21 December,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Pooja Vastrakar's pace exploits leave Australia baffled in one-off Test

At the end of the session, Australia posted a total of 180/8 in 60 overs with Jess Jonassen and Kim Garth unbeaten with scores of 6(23) and 8(16) respectively

21 December,2023 03:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


