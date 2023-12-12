Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA to untangle BKC’s traffic mess on commissioner’s orders
Mumbai: Kurla-based medical trust shortlisted to run Aarey Hospital
Mumbai: AC double-decker buses introduced on two routes
Mumbai: Ban on feeding strays at Colaba garden draws ire of animal lovers
Kerala student says he made bomb threat to Mumbai airport to crash airline stocks
Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav to take oath on Wednesday
Over 345,000 Afghans deported from Iran to Afghanistan in 2 months: Taliban
City News

In Focus

Just 150 bonded labourers rescued since 2019; yet to be rehabilitated
Maharashtra

And these enslaved tribals have been rescued by social activists not officials; they have also not yet been rehabilitated, as government machinery claims it is not capable of reaching remote areas

BTS: Jimin discusses military enlistment with Jungkook, debuts buzz cut for ARMY

12 December,2023 09:46 AM IST | Seoul
Entertainment News
Anushka- Virat drop pictures from 6th wedding anniversary celebration

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding anniversary: A day after their sixth marriage anniversary, the couple posted pictures on social media

12 December,2023 09:37 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Conman dupes Andheri resident using car rental scheme, arrested

Convinced by accused, businessman bought 18 secondhand luxury cars and gave them on lease for Rs 22.17 lakh a month, but the accused stopped paying rent after two months

12 December,2023 07:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
The role of artificial intelligence in early cancer diagnosis

Mid-Day Premium The role of artificial intelligence in early cancer diagnosis

Artificial intelligence excels in handling data-intensive tasks. By automating initial analysis of medical imaging, AI systems can reduce the workload on healthcare professionals and detect more precise cancer diagnosis

12 December,2023 09:04 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Limited Mumbai crash again!

Ajinkya Rahane’s men bite the dust in 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy with loss to TN in quarters. Last month, they exited the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the same stage

12 December,2023 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

Trending News:


