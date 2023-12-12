-
And these enslaved tribals have been rescued by social activists not officials; they have also not yet been rehabilitated, as government machinery claims it is not capable of reaching remote areas
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding anniversary: A day after their sixth marriage anniversary, the couple posted pictures on social media12 December,2023 09:37 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Convinced by accused, businessman bought 18 secondhand luxury cars and gave them on lease for Rs 22.17 lakh a month, but the accused stopped paying rent after two months12 December,2023 07:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Artificial intelligence excels in handling data-intensive tasks. By automating initial analysis of medical imaging, AI systems can reduce the workload on healthcare professionals and detect more precise cancer diagnosis12 December,2023 09:04 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Ajinkya Rahane’s men bite the dust in 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy with loss to TN in quarters. Last month, they exited the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the same stage12 December,2023 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
