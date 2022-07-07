In Focus
-
Mumbai
Film producer Sandeep Singh complains of getting death threat on Facebook07 July,2022 06:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent Based on the complaint lodged by Singh, an FIR was registered against an unidentified person at Amboli police station in suburban Andheri on Wednesday
-
-
-
Based on the complaint lodged by Singh, an FIR was registered against an unidentified person at Amboli police station in suburban Andheri on Wednesday
At one point, when she sang, "Kaun tujhe yun pyaar karega jaise mei karti huun' Shehnaaz pointed her finger towards the sky, looking up. After completing her singing, she gives virtual kisses on screen to her fans07 July,2022 11:22 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde officially took charge of his post at the state secretariat Mantralaya on Thursday. A puja was held at the tastefully decorated office of the chief minister before Shinde took charge. His chamber had a large photograph of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and a picture of Shinde's mentor Anand Dighe next to it. Pics/Pallav Paliwal07 July,2022 01:37 PM IST
Mixologists across the country are experimenting with cocktails. If you have a sweet tooth, indulge in these delicious chocolate-based concoctions, and celebrate World Chocolate Day07 July,2022 10:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
The Romanian 16th seed, who won the title in 2019, broke the American’s serve four times in the match, wrapping up victory in just over an hour07 July,2022 08:06 AM IST | London | AFP