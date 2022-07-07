×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Film producer Sandeep Singh complains of getting death threat on Facebook
Mumbai gets 30 per cent of total rain already, IMD predicts heavy rain for next 4 days
IndiGo says no smoke was detected on Raipur-Indore flight on Tuesday
Maharashtra: Former MP Anandrao Adsul quits as Shiv Sena leader
Uttar Pradesh: Police arrests man for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma
Jhanvi Kukreja murder case: Bombay High Court denies bail to accused Shree Jogdhankar

In Focus

Film producer Sandeep Singh complains of getting death threat on Facebook
Mumbai

Based on the complaint lodged by Singh, an FIR was registered against an unidentified person at Amboli police station in suburban Andheri on Wednesday

UK PM Johnson steps down as Conservative leader

UK PM Johnson steps down as Conservative leader
From 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' to 'Cham Cham'; Bollywood songs that are perfect fit Mumbai Rains

From 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' to 'Cham Cham'; Bollywood songs that are perfect fit
Entertainment News
Shehnaaz Gill sings 'Kaun Tujhe', netizens speculate she misses Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill sings 'Kaun Tujhe', netizens speculate she misses Sidharth Shukla

At one point, when she sang, "Kaun tujhe yun pyaar karega jaise mei karti huun' Shehnaaz pointed her finger towards the sky, looking up. After completing her singing, she gives virtual kisses on screen to her fans

07 July,2022 11:22 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
In photos: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya

In photos: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde officially took charge of his post at the state secretariat Mantralaya on Thursday. A puja was held at the tastefully decorated office of the chief minister before Shinde took charge. His chamber had a large photograph of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and a picture of Shinde's mentor Anand Dighe next to it. Pics/Pallav Paliwal

07 July,2022 01:37 PM IST
Lifestyle News
World Chocolate Day: Whip up these chocolate-based cocktails in no time

World Chocolate Day: Whip up these chocolate-based cocktails in no time

Premium

Mixologists across the country are experimenting with cocktails. If you have a sweet tooth, indulge in these delicious chocolate-based concoctions, and celebrate World Chocolate Day

07 July,2022 10:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
I’m playing my best tennis: Simona Halep

I’m playing my best tennis: Simona Halep

The Romanian 16th seed, who won the title in 2019, broke the American’s serve four times in the match, wrapping up victory in just over an hour

07 July,2022 08:06 AM IST | London | AFP

