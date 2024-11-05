Breaking News
Breaking news: New threat against Salman Khan from alleged Bishnoi associate
Rajasthan villagers, in retaliatory attack, kill tiger of Ranthambore Reserve
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
BREAKING: Mumbai's special NIA court receives threat call probe on
The threat call was received at the Sessions Court registrar's office during the Diwali holiday and since then an investigation has been launched by the Colaba Police into the matter

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to get solo release, Chhaava release postponed

05 November,2024 01:58 PM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
Anushka Sharma share picture of Virat Kohli in dad mode

On Virat Kohli's 36th birthday, Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a picture of the cricketer in dad mode

05 November,2024 02:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
SC upholds Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Act and adjusts higher education provisions

The Supreme Court of India has upheld the constitutional validity of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education Act of 2004, reversing a prior ruling by the Allahabad High Court. However, the court found provisions related to higher education degrees 'Fazil' and 'Kamil' to be unconstitutional, as they conflict with the UGC act.

05 November,2024 02:54 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
National Stress Awareness Day: The stress-relief toolkit you need

Mid-Day Premium National Stress Awareness Day: The stress-relief toolkit you need

As the first Wednesday of November approaches, National Stress Awareness Day (US), offers an opportunity to prioritise self-care and learn effective stress management techniques. Mental health experts share practical tips for managing stress and navigate the challenges of everyday life

05 November,2024 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
IOA submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympics in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first talked about his government's aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics last year. India's plan has been backed by current IOC head Thomas Bach. The last time India hosted an international multi-sport extravaganza was the 2010 Commonwealth Games here

05 November,2024 03:06 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

