Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
Mulund's rumble trouble ends after Mid-day's nudge

BMC removes noisy strips on road outside housing complex after residents complain of sleepless nights. The paper had earlier reported that five rumble strips installed along a 200-metre stretch near the MHADA signal were disturbing residents. Despite multiple complaints from 20 societies to various authorities, no action was taken

Sonu Nigam issues clarification on stone pelting incident during his concert

26 March,2025 01:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Hansal Mehta reacts after Kangana Ranaut calls him ‘bitter, stupid’

When an X user asked Hansal Mehta why he stayed mum when Kangana Ranaut’s house was bulldozed by the BMC, he simply stated that he did not know the facts of the incident

26 March,2025 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
In Photos: Mid-Day photographers document Mumbai’s failing roads in stark detail

Dude, who took my road!. With BMC’s manic assault on the city’s roads under the guise of concreting, Mumbai resembles a war zone these days. Mumbaikars, already traumatised by the city’s traffic, pollution, heat and infrastructure work, are now faced with riskily navigating either mounds of rubble from the scraped up roads or strips of walkways that would require the dexterity of a ballet dancer. A traffic jam courtesy dug up roads at Kandivli East. (Pic/Satej Shinde)

26 March,2025 12:22 PM IST | Anisha Shrivastava
Lifestyle News
Artist Valay Shende pays tribute to Mumbai's dabbawallas with artwork 'Tiffin'

Shende has employed stainless steel discs, each symbolising a tiffin vessel not merely for sustenance but a profound cultural anchor in the daily life of Mumbai, and each disc bears the portrait of a dabbawala

26 March,2025 11:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
IPL 2025 |

IPL 2025 | "Want to dedicate this award to...": Ashutosh Sharma

DC’s Ashutosh Sharma says he worked on previous year’s weaknesses to come good with stellar 31-ball 66 not out in thrilling one-wicket win v LSG

26 March,2025 07:34 AM IST | Visakhapatnam | PTI

