Breaking News
Brazilian national held at Mumbai airport with drugs worth over Rs 11 crore
Mumbai weather: 86 birds, animals rescued as city witnesses soaring temperatures
Girl recounts sexual assault by father during 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' session
Woman, her paramour's accomplices held for husband's murder in Dindoshi
Chhaava leaked online with 1,818 links, Mumbai Police begins probe
shot-button
IPL 2025

In Focus

Mumbai: Serial killer caught after 17 years of eluding the law

The accused, wanted since 2002 for multiple homicides, stayed undetected by constantly changing his name, job, and location

Ent Top Stories: Karan Kundrra in wedding with Tejasswi Prakash this year

Ent Top Stories: Karan Kundrra in wedding with Tejasswi Prakash this year

21 March,2025 08:12 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Karan Kundrra BREAKS SILENCE on wedding with Tejasswi Prakash this year
Exclusive

Karan Kundrra BREAKS SILENCE on wedding with Tejasswi Prakash this year

After Tejasswi’s mom announced that the actress would tie the knot in 2025, Mid-Day got in touch with Karan Kundrra to know if the wedding bells are on the cards this year for TejRan

21 March,2025 09:03 PM IST | Mumbai | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Maharashtra legislature clears bill to increase vehicle tax

Maharashtra legislature clears bill to increase vehicle tax

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Tax (Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed in the legislative council on Friday. It was earlier cleared by the legislative assembly. The bill amends the Motor Vehicles Act 1958

21 March,2025 10:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Kumud Mishra: You can’t fool a co-star who knows your strengths and shortcuts

Kumud Mishra: You can’t fool a co-star who knows your strengths and shortcuts

Saanp Seedhi, a stage thriller directed by veteran theatre artiste Shubhrajyoti Barat and starring Kumud Mishra and Sumeet Vyas, is an Indian adaptation of Anthony Shaffer's popular play Sleuth

21 March,2025 09:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Will rain play spoilsport in the tournament opener?

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Will rain play spoilsport in the tournament opener?

The clash between these two IPL powerhouses has already generated immense excitement, but weather predictions indicate that rain may have the final say

21 March,2025 06:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK