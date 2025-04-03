Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
Central Railway to operate 72 additional summer special train services

The Central Railway said the additional services will cater to passengers travelling between Mumbai and key destinations such as Raxaul, Saharsa, and Dhanbad

Sikandar leak: Kajal Aggarwal’s suicide attempt included in pirated version

03 April,2025 10:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Dabba Cartel actress Anjali Anand recalls teacher kissing her on lips at 8

Dabba Cartel actress Anjali Anand recalled a traumatising childhood experience when she was assualted by her dance teacher. She was just 8 when he kissed her on the lips

03 April,2025 10:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Revenue up, will infra improve in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad?

Building permits alone fetched Pune Municipal Corporation an unprecedented R2601 cr and its Pimpri-Chinchwad counterpart R881 cr in 2024-25

03 April,2025 08:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Archana Dahiwal
Mumbai Guide News
Enrol your kids in these summer workshops, camps and activities in Mumbai

Summer’s here, and now’s the best time to get your children to sign up for immersive workshops, camps and activities happening across the city and beyond

03 April,2025 08:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Divyasha Panda
Sports News
KKR, SRH will both be banking on their batting to come good tonight

Despite the two bungling batting units, they carry the potential to do deadly damage, and it is in this context that the impact of the bowling units becomes crucial to the contest

03 April,2025 07:56 AM IST | Kolkata | Arup Chatterjee

