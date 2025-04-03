-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Events
The Central Railway said the additional services will cater to passengers travelling between Mumbai and key destinations such as Raxaul, Saharsa, and Dhanbad
Dabba Cartel actress Anjali Anand recalled a traumatising childhood experience when she was assualted by her dance teacher. She was just 8 when he kissed her on the lips03 April,2025 10:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Building permits alone fetched Pune Municipal Corporation an unprecedented R2601 cr and its Pimpri-Chinchwad counterpart R881 cr in 2024-2503 April,2025 08:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Archana Dahiwal
Summer’s here, and now’s the best time to get your children to sign up for immersive workshops, camps and activities happening across the city and beyond03 April,2025 08:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Divyasha Panda
Despite the two bungling batting units, they carry the potential to do deadly damage, and it is in this context that the impact of the bowling units becomes crucial to the contest03 April,2025 07:56 AM IST | Kolkata | Arup Chatterjee
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT