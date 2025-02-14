Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
CISF intercepts passenger at Mumbai airport with Rs 4.93 cr synthetic diamonds

CISF personnel at Mumbai’s CSMI Airport intercepted an attempt to smuggle synthetic diamonds worth Rs 4.93 crore. The diamonds were concealed in a laptop battery compartment and recovered during security screening.

Chhaava review: Vicky Kaushal roars while Rashmika struggles with her accent

Chhaava review: Vicky Kaushal roars while Rashmika struggles with her accent

14 February,2025 10:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Chhaava screening: Katrina Kaif, Diana Penty, Veer Pahariya and others attend

Chhaava screening: Katrina Kaif, Diana Penty, Veer Pahariya and others attend

The screening of Laxman Utekar's directorial 'Chhaava' was held in the city on Thursday evening. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles

14 February,2025 09:36 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
News
PM Modi meets Trump at White House, key trade and defence deals discussed

PM Modi meets Trump at White House, key trade and defence deals discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss key trade and defence agreements, energy cooperation, and economic ties. The leaders explored a potential trade deal and defence collaboration while addressing tariff policies and extradition matters.

14 February,2025 10:09 AM IST | Washington | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Beyond Valentine’s Day: Expert secrets to keeping the spark alive

Beyond Valentine’s Day: Expert secrets to keeping the spark alive

To keep complacency at bay in long-term relationships, extra effort and attention may be required. This Valentine’s Day, experts share advice on fostering a fulfilling and lasting connection

14 February,2025 11:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Shaheen Shah Afridi alongside two Pakistan players fined by the ICC

Shaheen Shah Afridi alongside two Pakistan players fined by the ICC

The statement added that Shakeel and substitute fielder Ghulam would have 10 per cent of their match fee docked for celebrating too closely to batter Temba Bavuma

14 February,2025 07:32 AM IST | Karachi | AFP

