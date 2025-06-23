Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
Maharashtra to drop charges in political and social protests

Home Department’s Government Resolution issued on June 20 indicated that the government will withdraw cases where charge sheets were filed prior to March 31, 2025. Previously, the state Home Department had communicated in an order that all such cases where a charge sheet was filed by August 31, 2024, would be withdrawn

Fans line up in Mysore as Rajinikanth arrives in the city for Jailer 2 shoot

23 June,2025 02:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sholay's uncut version, original ending and deleted scenes to be premiered in It

Originally released in 1975, Sholay became a cult favourite in Indian cinema. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, and Amjad Khan

23 June,2025 02:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: 13 incidents of tree collapses in 24 hours, no injuries

Additionally, one incident of a house collapse was reported in the western suburbs, along with five cases of short circuits across the city. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in any of these incidents

23 June,2025 01:41 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Mumbai Guide News
Listen to music while you explore artworks at this museum in Mumbai

Imagine humming to melodies that are inspired by collections at a museum? Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum has created special playlists that you can access via a popular music app

23 June,2025 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Minal Sancheti
Sports News
Sourav Ganguly opens up on his regrets while playing for Team India

In ODIs, Sourav Ganguly had 72 half-centuries, and in Tests, the number stands at 35. "I missed a lot of hundreds; I should have scored more. Too many 90s and 80s," said the Calvutta-born

23 June,2025 01:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

