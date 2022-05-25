×
US: 18 students killed in Texas school shooting
Now, netas take sides over Khotachiwadi bungalow
Mumbai: Debris mafia now reaches Bandra's Carter Road
Man harassed by recovery agent, shooed away by the police
BMC to build central sports academy for civic students

Nalasopara

Man rushes to Nalasopara police station, but cop asks him to pay up and shut up; seniors promise action after online complaint

Court remands Ketaki Chitale in judicial custody till June 7 in SC/ST Act case
Inside Photos: Priyanka Chopra celebrates her manager Anjula Acharia's birthday
Deepika Padukone exudes charm in a frill gown; Hina Khan stuns in satin dress

Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Hina Khan have been serving looks upon looks at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival as they walk the red carpet at the event. As day 7 ends at Cannes Film Festival, let's take a look at Deepika and Hina's latest looks from French Riviera right away. (All photos/AFP and celebrity Instagram account)

25 May,2022 09:39 AM IST
ED summons two sons, wife of Nawab Malik in money-laundering case, none appear

On May 24, it was revealed that Malik has had links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's D-company for a long time, according to the investigation of the Enforcement Directorate against him in connection with a money-laundering case

25 May,2022 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Actor Deshik Vansadia’s new solo play will explore the life of Vincent Van Gogh

Actor Deshik Vansadia’s upcoming theatre performance based on Leonard Nimoy’s play ‘Vincent’ offers a chance to understand Vincent Van Gogh and his life. Mid-Day Digital spoke to Vansadia to know more about the play

25 May,2022 10:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
‘I intend to be at Wimbledon’

World No.1 Djokovic keen to defend title in London despite event being stripped off ranking points

25 May,2022 08:10 AM IST | Paris | AFP

