Thane: 33-year-old man injured as balcony of chawl collapses
Jammu and Kashmir: 8 killed, 16 injured in three separate road accidents
Maharashtra: Telangana CM KCR offers prayers at Pandharpur temple
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 6.97 pc
Tomato prices soar across country due to dip in supply, cost Rs 80-100 per kg
Pawar questions propriety of PM Modi's tirade against Opposition leaders

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar expressed his concerns on Tuesday regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong criticism of opposition leaders, including current and former chief ministers, at a program in Bhopal.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares health update after accident on set

27 June,2023 05:13 PM IST | Kochi | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film for ‘Stree 2' BLACKPINK's Jennie’s show ends

Entertainment Top Stories: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor tease filming of ‘Stree 2’; share a cute selfie together. Shocking! BLACKPINK's Jennie’s 'The Idol' season’s early wrap up leads to cancellation rumours.

27 June,2023 04:31 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
Mumbai
Mumbai: Two held with mephedrone worth Rs 51 lakh

Based on a tip-off, officials of DN Nagar police station in Andheri west nabbed the two accused on Monday, an official said

27 June,2023 04:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Indulge in Parsi cuisine at this ongoing pop-up at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai

Chef Shezad Marolia from Udvada is serving up authentic fare at Masala Kraft that is a hat-tip to the community’s roots and flavours. The pop-up is from  12:30 pm to 2:45 pm and 7 pm to 11:45 pm till July 1

27 June,2023 01:20 PM IST | Editor
Sports News
IN PHOTOS: Five key battles to look out for in ODI World Cup 2023

With 100 days to go for the much-anticipated and highly celebrated ODI World Cup 2023, ICC released the dates, venues and fixtures for the tournament. It will begin on October 5 and the final will be held on November 19. Ten teams will battle it out to win the coveted trophy. Here is a look at five key matches in the Group stage that can determine the fate of the teams. (Pics: AFP)

27 June,2023 09:26 PM IST | Editor

