Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
India's got latent row: Maharashtra cyber summons Samay Raina

Raina, who is currently in the USA, had requested the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record his statement via video conferencing

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal watches Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava amid divorce rumours

17 February,2025 01:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Businessman Nikhil Nanda booked in abetment to suicide case

Businessman Nikhil Nanda has been booked in an alleged abetment to suicide and fraud case following the suicide of a man running a tractor agency in Uttar Pradesh

17 February,2025 04:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Pandit Ram Marathe music festival concludes

The three-day event featured a variety of classical music and dance performances

17 February,2025 03:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Zaheer Khan buys luxury apartment in this locality in Mumbai for Rs 11 crore

The former Indian cricketer along with his wife Sagarika Ghatge and her brother Shivjeet Ghatge, has purchased a 2,600 square feet luxury apartment

17 February,2025 02:14 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Sports News
Bumrah-less India hope for Shami's wrist magic to reclaim Champions Trophy

In the Champions Trophy, Shami is all set to partner Arshdeep Singh. But for all his skills and promise, Arshdeep is not yet at Bumrah's level

17 February,2025 04:43 PM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent

