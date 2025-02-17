-
Raina, who is currently in the USA, had requested the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record his statement via video conferencing
Businessman Nikhil Nanda has been booked in an alleged abetment to suicide and fraud case following the suicide of a man running a tractor agency in Uttar Pradesh17 February,2025 04:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The three-day event featured a variety of classical music and dance performances17 February,2025 03:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The former Indian cricketer along with his wife Sagarika Ghatge and her brother Shivjeet Ghatge, has purchased a 2,600 square feet luxury apartment17 February,2025 02:14 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
In the Champions Trophy, Shami is all set to partner Arshdeep Singh. But for all his skills and promise, Arshdeep is not yet at Bumrah's level17 February,2025 04:43 PM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent
